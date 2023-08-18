Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of other reports. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.42.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $150.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.87. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $139.63 and a one year high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,904,194.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,904,194.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22,598.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,271,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,925,016,000 after buying an additional 59,010,391 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,242.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,939,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,469,000 after buying an additional 3,645,946 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $256,680,000 after buying an additional 1,499,078 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,365,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

