Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at Morgan Stanley

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KEYS. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $204.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.17.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded down $16.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,987,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,360. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.87. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $125.89 and a one year high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,904,194.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,765.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 27,209 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth about $1,122,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth about $653,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $186,026,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth about $224,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.