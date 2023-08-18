Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $146.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Keysight Technologies traded as low as $125.89 and last traded at $135.40, with a volume of 1274121 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.05.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.42.

In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.19 and its 200 day moving average is $160.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

