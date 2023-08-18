Kinross Gold Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) – Raymond James lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.06%. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

KGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.60 to $6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CSFB lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.20.

NYSE KGC opened at $4.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average is $4.68. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $5.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,701,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $718,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529,091 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,115,866 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $165,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,190 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 35,680,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $167,868,000 after acquiring an additional 19,001,072 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,449,766 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,097,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,898,937 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,079,000 after acquiring an additional 245,265 shares in the last quarter. 50.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

