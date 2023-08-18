Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $379.83.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock traded down $4.20 on Thursday, reaching $366.37. The stock had a trading volume of 57,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,102. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $369.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $239.82 and a 1 year high of $393.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.40. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $295.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total value of $524,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,831 shares in the company, valued at $24,786,600.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total transaction of $524,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,786,600.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,624,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,927,000 after buying an additional 29,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

