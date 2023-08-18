Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Kirkland’s from $2.50 to $2.75 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Kirkland’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KIRK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.75. 53,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.91. Kirkland’s has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $5.65. The company has a market cap of $35.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average of $3.00.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 118.19%. The company had revenue of $96.88 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 717.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 75,575.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

