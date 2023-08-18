Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.00

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

Klabin Stock Up 12.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Klabin Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.0977 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Klabin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Klabin Company Profile

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine) and fluff, and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, Kraft paper, and recycled paper.

