Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KOP. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Koppers alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KOP

Koppers Price Performance

KOP traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $39.37. The company had a trading volume of 31,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,458. Koppers has a one year low of $20.11 and a one year high of $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $821.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day moving average of $34.09.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $577.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Insider Transactions at Koppers

In other Koppers news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 15,265 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $479,626.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Koppers news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 15,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $479,626.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 4,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $157,941.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,884.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,359 shares of company stock valued at $752,841 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Koppers

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Koppers by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Koppers by 50.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Koppers by 22.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Koppers by 301.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Koppers during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.