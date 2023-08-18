Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kornit Digital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kornit Digital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.60.

KRNT traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.37. 224,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.73. Kornit Digital has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $33.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 357.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 226.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

