Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.44

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.44 and traded as low as C$0.37. Kraken Robotics shares last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 447,931 shares.

Kraken Robotics Trading Up 1.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$75.21 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kraken Robotics had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of C$7.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Kraken Robotics Inc. will post 0.0299921 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

