KuCoin Token (KCS) Hits Market Capitalization of $472.57 Million

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One KuCoin Token token can currently be bought for approximately $4.89 or 0.00018758 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $472.57 million and $1.14 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KuCoin Token Token Profile

KuCoin Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 144,232,986 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,732,986 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. KuCoin Token’s official website is www.kucoin.com. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

KuCoin Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KuCoin Token (KCS) is the native token of the KuCoin exchange, which was launched in 2017 as a profit-sharing token that offers value to traders. Initially, KCS was an ERC-20 token running on the Ethereum network, supported by most Ethereum wallets. It has multiple uses within the KuCoin ecosystem. It serves as a utility token used for trading fees on the KuCoin Exchange.”

