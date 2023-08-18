Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.83 and last traded at $19.71. Approximately 49,439 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 493,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KYMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Up 5.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 305.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KYMR. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,770 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 67.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,514,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,877 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 34.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,224,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,481 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,225,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,514,000 after acquiring an additional 530,935 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,920,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

