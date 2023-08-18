L & S Advisors Inc Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

L & S Advisors Inc cut its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 67.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,566 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,352 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,961,000 after buying an additional 1,340,676 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $137,604,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $98,137,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,152,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,719,000 after buying an additional 243,136 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:URI opened at $452.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.23 and a twelve month high of $492.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $444.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on URI

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.