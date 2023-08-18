L & S Advisors Inc Purchases New Shares in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRD. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chord Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Chord Energy stock opened at $155.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.28. Chord Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $117.05 and a 52 week high of $164.79.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.85 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 44.17% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 18.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHRD shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $247.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chord Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.38.

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

In other news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 7,632 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $1,230,736.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,032,256.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 7,632 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $1,230,736.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,032,256.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 7,259 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $1,161,657.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,514 shares in the company, valued at $15,605,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,632 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,950 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

