L & S Advisors Inc Sells 57,676 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

L & S Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 76.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,785 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 57,676 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,096,867,000 after buying an additional 487,878 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,222,931,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,505,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,093,986,000 after buying an additional 327,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,341,275 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,007,905,000 after buying an additional 108,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.52.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $95.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $81.67 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.32 and its 200 day moving average is $102.87.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

