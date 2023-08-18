L & S Advisors Inc Takes Position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 8,722.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,726,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661,363 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 752.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 20,507 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

AVUV stock opened at $79.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.91. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $84.81.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

