L & S Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

L & S Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total value of $2,819,495.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,005.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $7,119,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 401,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,752,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total transaction of $2,819,495.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,005.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,626,708 in the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $204.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.57.

Marriott International Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $200.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.90 and a 12 month high of $210.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.45%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

