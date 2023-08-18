Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Lakeland Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ LAKE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.84 million, a P/E ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average of $13.83. Lakeland Industries has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $16.07.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 3.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Industries will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Industries

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 64.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 511.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 28.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 37.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

Featured Articles

