Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 73,288 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 88.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 156,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,288 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 106.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 19.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,441,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 79.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,469,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,076 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,025,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 71.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,109,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,430 shares during the period.

LESL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

NASDAQ LESL traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.65. 304,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,915,677. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.73. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34.

In other news, insider Steven M. Weddell purchased 25,000 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,436,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,939,728.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven M. Weddell purchased 25,000 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,436,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,939,728.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck purchased 50,000 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,391,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,575,271.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

