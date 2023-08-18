Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 13,892 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 704.2% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,447 shares of company stock worth $13,866,915 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.5 %

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.50. 1,083,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,657,844. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.08 and a 200 day moving average of $60.37. The firm has a market cap of $105.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

