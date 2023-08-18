Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $1.39 Million Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 53.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,495 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.09% of Upwork worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPWK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 575.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Upwork by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Upwork by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Upwork by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 28,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $260,352.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,252,074.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 32,242 shares of company stock valued at $293,021 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on UPWK shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Upwork in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Upwork from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Upwork from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Upwork from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Upwork Stock Performance

UPWK traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $13.89. The stock had a trading volume of 389,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,238. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $18.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

