Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $1.85 Million Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 86.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 26,713 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 9,000.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 91 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2,375.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.87, for a total transaction of $3,058,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,277,387. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,182 shares of company stock worth $8,344,429 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $564.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $505.00 to $614.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $577.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 0.4 %

DECK stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $545.62. The company had a trading volume of 47,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,554. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $534.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $478.44. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $298.61 and a 12 month high of $568.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The firm had revenue of $675.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.