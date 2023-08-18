Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Holdings in Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.56% of Vision Sensing Acquisition worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vision Sensing Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,211,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition by 36.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 586,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 158,133 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,198,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vision Sensing Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Vision Sensing Acquisition alerts:

Vision Sensing Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VSAC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,006. Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59.

About Vision Sensing Acquisition

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies with operations in vision sensing technologies, including hardware chip solutions, VST-related application software, artificial intelligence, and other peripheral technologies that assist to integrate and/or supplement VST applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vision Sensing Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Sensing Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.