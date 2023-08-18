Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the 1st quarter worth about $637,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 1,366.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 16,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 2,640,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $66,731,373.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,809,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,608,761.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 39.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Clear Secure Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of YOU stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $22.28. The company had a trading volume of 88,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,190. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.54. Clear Secure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.46%.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

