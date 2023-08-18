Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 13,783 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,783 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.36% of PetIQ worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 1,149.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 142.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 158.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 19.8% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ Trading Down 1.4 %

PETQ traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.55. 17,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.46. PetIQ, Inc. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $20.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PETQ. Truist Financial raised their price target on PetIQ from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of PetIQ in a report on Tuesday.

PetIQ Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

