Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 36,523 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 80.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,523 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,228,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,066,503,000 after buying an additional 125,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,919,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,345,000 after purchasing an additional 105,504 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,164,000 after purchasing an additional 651,753 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,826,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,207,000 after purchasing an additional 336,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,042,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.44.

Paychex Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $121.05. The company had a trading volume of 176,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,404. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $138.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.79%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

