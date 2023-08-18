LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Stock Price Down 4%

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.40. 6,525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 274,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on LanzaTech Global in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

LanzaTech Global Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.41.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that LanzaTech Global, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LanzaTech Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in LanzaTech Global in the second quarter worth $28,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in LanzaTech Global in the second quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of LanzaTech Global by 1,196.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

About LanzaTech Global

(Get Free Report)

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

Further Reading

