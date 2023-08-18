Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LVS. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Argus cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.81.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,822,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534,424. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 764.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.99.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 0.75%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 1,142.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 175.2% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 979,539 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $56,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 4.9% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 612,353 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,137,000 after acquiring an additional 28,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

