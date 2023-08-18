Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO James Robert Anderson Sells 40,000 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $3,518,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,386,982.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Robert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, James Robert Anderson sold 8,880 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $736,240.80.

Shares of LSCC opened at $86.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.75. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $44.53 and a 52 week high of $98.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.29 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.36 and a 200-day moving average of $87.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $225,000. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

