Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a market perform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.00.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ LSCC traded up $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $87.48. 1,341,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,898,741. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $44.53 and a fifty-two week high of $98.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.29 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.50.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $85,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,903. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $162,733.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,597 shares in the company, valued at $226,120.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $85,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,612 shares of company stock worth $4,583,335. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 115.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.