Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Leidos from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Leidos from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.50.

Leidos Price Performance

LDOS stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.10. 476,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,049. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.44. Leidos has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $110.91. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.23. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other Leidos news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 6,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $496,503. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $300,351.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,170,655.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 548.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 123.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

