LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LMAT. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.33.

LeMaitre Vascular stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.14. 127,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,486. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.65. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.96. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $41.78 and a 52-week high of $68.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

In related news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $321,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,096.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 111.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

