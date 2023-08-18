Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) Insider Philip Coffey Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC – Get Free Report) insider Philip Coffey purchased 20,000 shares of Lendlease Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$7.98 ($5.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$159,500.00 ($103,571.43).

Lendlease Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Lendlease Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. This is a boost from Lendlease Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. Lendlease Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 533.33%.

About Lendlease Group

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

