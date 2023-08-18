Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY) Downgraded to Market Perform at Handelsbanken

Handelsbanken downgraded shares of Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research lowered Lerøy Seafood Group ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Get Lerøy Seafood Group ASA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LYSFY

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA Price Performance

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA Cuts Dividend

OTC LYSFY opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69. Lerøy Seafood Group ASA has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th.

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA produces, processes, markets, sells, and distributes seafood products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wildcatch; Farming; and Value-Added Processing, Sales and Distribution. The company offers smoked and gravad salmon, and trout products; farmed and wild catch whole fishes; fillets and portions; ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products; fish blocks and cubes; breaded products; pre-fried fish burgers and patties; crustaceans and molluscs; seaweeds; and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lerøy Seafood Group ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lerøy Seafood Group ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.