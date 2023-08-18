Lewis Capital Management LLC Buys 620 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lewis Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,266 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 2.4% of Lewis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lewis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 133,408 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,188,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,257 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.8% during the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.8% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 77,779 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.53.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.18. 11,631,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,883,959. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $44.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.90. The company has a market capitalization of $139.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.20%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

