Lewis Capital Management LLC Has $601,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lewis Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,074 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 387.8% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,764,313 shares of company stock worth $1,354,672,677 in the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. Piper Sandler raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.18.

Walmart Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.71. 6,643,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,998,053. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $162.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

