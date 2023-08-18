LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPLFree Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LPL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.89. 25,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,737. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88. LG Display has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $6.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.37.

LG Display (NYSE:LPLGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The electronics maker reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.06). LG Display had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.32%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that LG Display will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPL. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in LG Display during the second quarter valued at $2,736,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 352,719 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 494,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 215,950 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 390,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 120,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

