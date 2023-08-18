LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LGIH. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $77.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.25.

LGI Homes Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LGIH stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.15. 205,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $141.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.02.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $645.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.05 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LGI Homes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in LGI Homes by 3,111.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

