Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Down to $40.82

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.82, but opened at $38.58. Li Auto shares last traded at $38.38, with a volume of 1,702,777 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Li Auto from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC raised their price objective on Li Auto from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Li Auto from $208.80 to $250.30 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average of $29.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LI. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 288.6% in the second quarter. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership now owns 12,551,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,321,480 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth $127,155,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its position in Li Auto by 67.0% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,137,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,927,000 after buying an additional 4,066,604 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Li Auto by 438,291.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,222,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,732,000 after buying an additional 3,221,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 161.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,473,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

