Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Trading 3.9% Higher

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.56 and last traded at $4.55. 495,582 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,401,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LICY. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LICY

Li-Cycle Stock Up 5.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.37.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li-Cycle

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 15.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,631,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,355,000 after purchasing an additional 995,021 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Li-Cycle by 11.3% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,814,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,366,000 after acquiring an additional 691,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Li-Cycle by 7.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,989,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,258,000 after acquiring an additional 217,362 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Li-Cycle by 8.1% during the first quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,720,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,317,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Li-Cycle by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,141,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,887,000 after buying an additional 100,830 shares in the last quarter. 60.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.