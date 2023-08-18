Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) CEO Sells $104,442.70 in Stock

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $104,442.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,131 shares in the company, valued at $102,982,434.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LBRDA traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,972. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $68.15 and a 1 year high of $114.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 15,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 11.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

