Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Short Interest Down 8.5% in July

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 314,600 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 343,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 0.8 %

LBRDA stock opened at $90.98 on Friday. Liberty Broadband has a fifty-two week low of $68.15 and a fifty-two week high of $115.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.30 and a 200-day moving average of $82.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

