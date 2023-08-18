Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LSI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.63.

Life Storage Stock Performance

Life Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of LSI stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.10. 7,208,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,395. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $94.02 and a 1 year high of $146.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.54 and its 200 day moving average is $129.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 83.53%.

Insider Transactions at Life Storage

In other Life Storage news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $335,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,751.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $335,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,751.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $659,867.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,977,693.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,161 shares of company stock worth $1,320,037. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,680,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 346,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,081,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Life Storage by 728.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Life Storage by 5.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 95,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,454,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,200 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Articles

