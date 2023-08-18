Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LCUT. TheStreet cut Lifetime Brands from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Lifetime Brands in a research report on Monday.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Lifetime Brands
Lifetime Brands Stock Up 8.4 %
Lifetime Brands Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.54%.
Institutional Trading of Lifetime Brands
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lifetime Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,350,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 45.9% during the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 358,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 112,866 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 256,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 15,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.
Lifetime Brands Company Profile
Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lifetime Brands
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.