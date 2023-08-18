Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LCUT. TheStreet cut Lifetime Brands from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Lifetime Brands in a research report on Monday.

Shares of LCUT stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $7.33. 56,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,784. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average of $5.89. Lifetime Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lifetime Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,350,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 45.9% during the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 358,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 112,866 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 256,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 15,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

