Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Purchased by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Lindsay comprises approximately 1.3% of Pier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.51% of Lindsay worth $8,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lindsay by 23.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lindsay by 3,576.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Lindsay by 59.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Lindsay by 21.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Lindsay by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Price Performance

Shares of LNN traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.00. 2,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,013. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lindsay Co. has a 52-week low of $110.43 and a 52-week high of $183.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.95.

Lindsay Increases Dividend

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.34 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lindsay in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lindsay in a report on Friday, June 30th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $166.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lindsay

In other Lindsay news, insider James Scott Marion sold 413 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $54,606.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,114.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lindsay Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

