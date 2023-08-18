Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.69.

NYSE:LYV traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.30. The company had a trading volume of 408,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,468. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.03 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.62. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $101.74.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 190.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $85,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,975 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,045.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 6,674.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 773.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

