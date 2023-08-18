Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

LOB has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $26.50 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOB

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Up 1.4 %

Live Oak Bancshares stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.34. 62,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,506. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $40.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.57.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $108.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.30 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 9.02%. On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 8.57%.

Insider Activity at Live Oak Bancshares

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director William Henderson Cameron purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.37 per share, with a total value of $97,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,558.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 156,426 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.