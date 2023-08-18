Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LMT. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $499.43.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock traded up $5.68 on Thursday, hitting $452.36. 554,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,947. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $381.55 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $113.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $455.63 and a 200-day moving average of $464.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 27.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.88%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,950,761,000 after acquiring an additional 176,739 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,544,387,000 after acquiring an additional 244,251 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,821,626,000 after acquiring an additional 382,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,045,055,000 after acquiring an additional 106,461 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,419,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,139,469,000 after acquiring an additional 85,913 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.