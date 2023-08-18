Loop Capital Raises Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $375.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Loop Capital from $365.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $389.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.13.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $281.21. 17,688,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,175,049. The firm has a market cap of $723.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $296.45 and a 200 day moving average of $240.83. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $223,844.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,494,328.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,110 shares of company stock valued at $11,191,148 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

