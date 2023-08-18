Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$12.94 and last traded at C$12.95. Approximately 1,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 15,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.00.

Los Andes Copper Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79. The firm has a market cap of C$380.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.16 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.52.

Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Los Andes Copper Ltd. will post 0.0302497 earnings per share for the current year.

Los Andes Copper Company Profile

Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in Canada and Chile. It operates through three segments: Mineral Exploration, Hydroelectric Project, and Corporate. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

